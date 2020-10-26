Police arrest woman who pointed gun at man who allegedly damaged her vehicle

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a woman Sunday morning after a Morraine View Drive resident reportedly saw the woman pointing a handgun at a man in a nearby parking lot.

The man who reported the incident to police told officers he was sleeping when he woke up to the sound of yelling in a nearby parking lot. The man told police the woman was shouting and appeared angry.

When officers arrived, 36-year-old Kenya Coleman told officers she wanted to shoot the victim because he had allegedly damaged her car. The 22-year-old man reportedly ran from the scene before police arrived.

Coleman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct while armed.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.