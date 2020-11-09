Police arrest woman in connection with stolen vehicle, retail theft

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after a stolen SUV that was being used as a getaway car broke down in a Walgreens parking lot.

An employee at the Walgreens where the vehicle was recovered told police that a woman, later identified as 19-year-old Cassandra Beecher, threw stolen electronic items at her after Beecher left the store for the disabled SUV.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the SUV was stolen from the 6500 block of Tottenham Drive Saturday night after it was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Beecher was subsequently arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, retail theft and several warrants.

