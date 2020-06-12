Police arrest two 16-year-old boys in connection with shooting near Janesville elementary school

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection with a shooting near Lincoln Elementary School on Saturday.

According to the news release, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of West Conde Avenue. Officials said the victim was shot multiple times with a handgun and was later taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two suspects left the area after stealing the victim’s vehicle. The release said officers continued to interview witnesses, review video and gather other evidence from the incident.

Janesville police received information Thursday stating an officer from the Street Crimes Unit spotted the two walking in the Fourth Ward area.

Authorities quickly set up a perimeter and deployed a team of officers to run a ground search. A Janesville police K-9 unit led officers to a garage at 220 South Academy St.

Officials said the suspects surrendered and were arrested after police made contact with them.

Police later found out the two broke the garage window and crawled inside in an attempt to hide from officers.

The teen accused of shooting the victim was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree intentional homicide, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent while armed, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and trespassing.

The other 16-year-old boy was arrested for being a party to a crime operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent while armed, criminal damage to property and trespassing.

