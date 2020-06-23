Police arrest, tackle man who was protesting at restaurant with megaphone, baseball bat

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he was seen protesting at The Cooper’s Tavern talking through a megaphone while holding a baseball bat.

Cellphone footage shared by the Madison Police Department shows 28-year-old Devonere Johnson talking through the megaphone while walking around on the restaurant’s outdoor patio and inside the restaurant.

At one point, Johnson is seen calling a man walking inside the restaurant a racist, though it is unclear what led up to that moment.

While inside the restaurant, Johnson can be heard saying “I am f-ing disturbing the s*** out of this restaurant. And I got a f-ing bat.”

According to an MPD incident report, some restaurant patrons claimed Johnson’s actions disturbed them.

In a separate video that Madison police shared, multiple police officers are seen approaching Johnson outside of the restaurant. They attempted to arrest him, but a struggle broke out. During the arrest, at least five officers can be seen trying to subdue Johnson. Several officers eventually got Johnson onto the ground to restrained him before carrying him off the ground and taking him to a nearby squad car.

Shortly after Johnson was put inside the squad car, he can be seen pushing past officers who were trying to detain him. Johnson then made it past the officers and ran across the street before police tackled him to the ground.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his arms and a leg, according to the report. He was then taken to the Dane County Jail.

Johnson has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest, and attempted escape, according to the report.

Two officer suffered minor injuries during the struggle, according to the incident report.