Police arrest siblings for allegedly shooting handgun in backyard while drunk

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police received multiple calls Saturday night reporting gunshots on Browning Road.

According to an incident report, two intoxicated people, a brother and sister, were firing a handgun from a deck into the ground.

The duo, 38-year-old Franklin Landaverde and 28-year-old Rosario Landaverde, said they were practicing in case they needed to use it for protection.

Both were arrested on suspicion of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.

