Police arrest one teen, issue warrant for second in alleged carjacking spree

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested one teen and issued a warrant for a second in connection with a string of armed carjackings.

Police said the incidents occurred between August and October on Madison’s west side.

According to police, over 40 vehicle windows were smashed across Madison on the night of October 5. Personal property was allegedly stolen from the vehicles and a car was stolen.

Officials said the same suspects responsible for the break-ins may have been involved in the carjackings.

By working with five other law enforcement agencies, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Illinois authorities, Madison police identified and requested charges for some of the suspects.

Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested on November 4. He reportedly has ties to Madison and Rockford, and police said he may have been extensively involved in both the carjackings and break-ins.

The name of the teen has not been released.

Madison Police issued a warrant for a second 16-year-old last week, the department announced Monday. The teen reportedly has ties to Rockford, Ill., and may be connected to the crime spree.

Officials said that there are other individuals suspected in the carjackings and break-ins. Those suspects remain at large.

An investigation is ongoing.

