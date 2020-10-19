Police arrest man who allegedly yelled racial slur at Black woman, threatened to kill her

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 52-year-old man Saturday morning after he allegedly yelled a racial slur at a Black woman and threatened to kill her and the officers who responded to the scene.

According to an incident report, the victim called 911 because her upstairs neighbor refused to stop making loud pounding noises above her apartment after she asked the man to stop.

Police said the man, Kevin D. Reffruschinni, called the woman a racial slur during the incident.

Reffruschinni was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer.

Police said he was also arrested in connection with a domestic battery involving another woman.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.