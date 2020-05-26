Police arrest man who allegedly waved knife, threatened visitors at James Madison Park

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man at James Madison Park on Sunday after he allegedly began threatening park visitors while waving a knife around.

According to an incident report, 29-year-old Zachary M. Showers was threatening people who had gathered at the park around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported that some of the victims punched and disarmed Showers after he had threatened them with the knife.

Zachary M. Showers, 29, was arrested on suspicion of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and several counts of disorderly conduct.

