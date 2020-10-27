Police arrest man who allegedly tried breaking into east-side hotel room

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the Madison Police Department used surveillance video to identify a man suspected of attempted burglary at a hotel on East Washington Avenue.

Sunday afternoon police arrested 49-year-old Kenneth Maclin on suspicion of attempted burglary and felony bail jumping.

Officials said Maclin is accused of removing a screen and attempting to open a window to a room at the Comfort Inn & Suites around 2:2o p.m. Sunday.

Maclin was reportedly scared off by a truck driver who was in the room at the time.

A police officer spotted Maclin in the area Monday after officers identified him with surveillance footage.

