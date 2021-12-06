Police arrest man who allegedly threatened hotel guests with a knife

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police arrested a man Saturday who they say allegedly used a knife and screwdriver to threaten guests at the Madison Plaza Hotel.

The man faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.

Madison Police have released the identity of the man, but News 3 Now is withholding his name until formal charges are filed.

Officers were called to the hotel just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday. A victim reportedly told police that the man had poked his chest with a knife and yelled racial slurs near the lobby. The victim was reportedly uninjured.

Other witnesses reportedly told police that the man made threats with a screwdriver, which the man reportedly admitted to.

A person with the same name and age as the man was charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed knife earlier this year, according to court records.

