Police arrest man who allegedly stole elderly woman’s medical supplies

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said stole an elderly woman’s medical supplies.

Police said the 51-year-old man allegedly stole packages from the Capitol Centre Court Apartments on West Dayton Street on February 9.

A woman and her son reportedly told officers that a package containing medical supplies was stolen, and apartment staff said they received multiple reports of stolen packages from other residents.

An officer obtained surveillance video of the suspect.

Officials said that the same officer was on patrol on February 11 when he saw the suspect at the intersection of State and West Gilman streets.

The man faces charges of burglary, possession of cocaine, and resisting and obstructing.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

