Police arrest man who allegedly ran through woman’s yard armed with a handgun following reports of shots fired

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after a woman who live in the 1300 block of Packers Avenue called police to report that a man ran through her yard while armed with a handgun.

Shortly before the woman called police, other witnesses in the area reported hearing two shots fired before a red van sped off from the neighborhood, according to an incident report.

Police said they found two shell casings on a sidewalk.

Officers found 28-yera-old Robert Sanders and arrested him on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed.