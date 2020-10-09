Police arrest man who allegedly pulled knife on another driver during Williamson Street road rage incident

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday afternoon after he reportedly threatened another driver during a road rage incident on Williamson Street.

According to an incident report, Peter Luellen was preparing to pull into a parking lot on Williamson Street at Dickinson Street when the driver of a vehicle behind him began yelling that Luellen was taking too long.

Luellen then parked his vehicle in the middle of the street, walked to the other driver’s vehicle, opened the victim’s door and threatened to harm him with a knife, according to the report.

Police said Luellen later told them that the occupants of the other vehicle were the ones threatening him and that he pulled out the knife to protect himself.

Luellen was subsequently arrested on suspicion of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.