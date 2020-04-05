Police arrest man trespassing at Walmart

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Police arrested a man Saturday morning after police received a report of a man trespassing at Walmart.

According to a news release, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to help the Dodgeville Police Department with a trespassing call.

Bryce G. Mathews, 29, was subsequently arrested.

Mathews was taken to the Iowa County Jail and booked on tentative charges of retail theft, manufacture/deliver heroin, resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, battery, criminal damage to property and on a warrant out of Sauk County.

