Police arrest man on tentative attempted homicide charges after victim showed up at hospital with gunshot wound to his chest

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man on tentative attempted homicide charges after a 21-year-old man showed up at a local hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities said the victim was shot during an altercation at a residence in the 300 block of N. Pinckney Street.

Xavier J. Bandera, 23, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The victim was still hospitalized as of Friday morning.

Officers with the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Criminal Intelligence Section, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, community policing teams and patrol officers helped with the investigation.

