Police arrest man on suspicion of 4th-offense OWI following hit-and-run

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 58-year-old Sunday afternoon on suspicion of fourth-offense after a man told officers his vehicle was hit while driving on East Washington Avenue Frontage Road.

According to an incident report, the 41-year-old victim was driving with his family when the suspect’s car passed him and damaged the front of the victim’s car.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect’s car, including the vehicle’s license plate number. Police found the man in an East Washington Avenue parking lot.

Russel T. Johnson, Jr., 58, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI, hit-and-run and a parole violation.

