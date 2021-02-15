Police arrest man on multiple tentative drug charges following Middleton drug seizure

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force seized money, drugs and other evidence at a Middleton home on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.

Law enforcement officials seized $1,500, 7.7 grams of cocaine base, 5.3 grams of heroin, drug packaging and other evidence during the drug bust. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Maurice L. Bryant as part of their investigation.

Bryant was tentatively charged with delivery of fentanyl, two counts of delivery of heroin, two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and felony bail jumping.

