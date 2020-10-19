Police arrest man on multiple drug charges following narcotics investigation

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the Madison Police Department arrested a man Thursday afternoon on tentative drug charges following a traffic stop on Warwick Way.

Stephone D. Cryer, 29, was arrested for six counts of heroin delivery following a Dane County Narcotics Task Force investigation, according to an incident report.

Police said they seized cell phones and more than $1,300 during the arrest.

