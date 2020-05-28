Police arrest man in connection with Memorial Day weekend homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a the killing of an 81-year-old man over Memorial Day weekend.

Saynit Keokanya, 38, was arrested after being discharged from a hospital Wednesday. Police said Keokanya was taken to the hospital for a medical condition after law enforcement officials identified him as a suspect.

Keokanya lived in the same apartment building as the victim, 81-year-old Nang Yee Lee. Lee was shot inside his apartment in the 1800 block of Northport Drive on Friday night, but he died from blunt force trauma, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to an incident report, Keokanya was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

