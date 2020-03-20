Police arrest man in 2008 death of Brittany Zimmermann

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Brittany Zimmerman

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man in the 2008 death of Brittany Zimmermann, a college student who was killed in her downtown Madison home.

The Madison Police Department said officers have arrested 53-year-old David A. Kahl, who is facing a tentative charge of party to first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

“We are relieved and grateful to the Madison Police for not giving up,” Jean Zimmermann on arrest of David Kalh by @madisonpolice. Jean’s daughter Brittany Zimmerman was murdered in 2008. Brittany was studying at the UW and killed in her apartment #news3now — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) March 20, 2020

Zimmermann, a Marshfield native, was killed on April 2, 2008, in her apartment in the 500 block of West Doty Street. She was a University of Wisconsin-Madison student majoring in medical microbiology and immunology when she died.

“Brittany’s killing shook the Madison community and devastated her family, friends and hometown,” Madison police said in a statement Friday announcing the arrest. “It has been almost 12 years since Brittany’s death. During that time, MPD never gave up on her case, tirelessly pursuing justice for Brittany and her family. The dedication and persistence of those tasked with investigating this case – past and present – has never wavered.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.