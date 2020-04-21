Police arrest man for car theft

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 29-year-old man is facing a theft charge after a high-risk traffic stop involving a stolen car Monday.

Officers spotted a Chevrolet Uplander that was on the police “hot sheet” of stolen vehicles, driving down West Gilman Street Monday afternoon.

The SUV had been stolen from a home in Monona Sunday, according to a police incident report.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Anthony Hudson for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments