Police arrest man for allegedly pulling knife on people at bus stop

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly pulled a knife on people at an East Towne Mall bus stop.

Walter A. Euring, 43, pulled out a knife and asked to see what the victims had in their bags.

Police said Euring ran away when someone called 911, but he was still in the general area when officers arrived.

According to an incident report, Euring had a tactical survival knife on him when he was arrested.

