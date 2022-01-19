Police arrest man for alleged child sexual assault after tip from Connecticut

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Officials said they received a tip from police in New Britain, Conn. that a missing girl was in the Janesville area with a 21-year-old male.

Investigators learned that the two were at a local hotel. Officers went to the hotel and reportedly made contact with both the suspect and the girl.

The suspect was arrested and faces charges of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement. He is being held at the Rock County Jail.

The girl was reunited with her mother.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in Rock County court.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.