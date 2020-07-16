Police arrest man following vehicle chase that reached speeds of 103 mph

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit on Highway 12 that started when police tried stopping the man for a speeding violation.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Nicholas S. Plemons refused to pull over when a Town of Madison police officer tried stopping him. During the subsequent vehicle chase, Plemons reportedly reached 103 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Police ended the vehicle chase when officers with the Middleton Police Department successfully deployed road spikes. A male passenger in Plemons’ vehicle ran off and was not located. Police tried tracking him with a drone and K-9, but they were unsuccessful.

A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Plemons around 1:30 a.m. on a felony charge of knowingly fleeing an officer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments