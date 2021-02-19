Police arrest man following domestic violence call, vehicle chase

Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Janesville police shared more details Friday about an incident that led to a high-speed chase stemming from a domestic violence call Thursday night.

The incident began Thursday night when Janesville police responded to the 1000 block of South Washington Street in Janesville for a report of a man threatening to kill a woman.

Police identified the man as 34-year-old Ladale Johnson. According to a news release, authorities knew Johnson had a history of firearm-related incidents. Johnson was also wanted on felony warrants for assaulting the same victim.

When police arrived at the residence and officer saw Johnson leaving in a vehicle. Police began a pursuit that took them to Highway 51 leading down to Beloit. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit Township Police Department tried to deploy tire deflation devices, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The chase continued into Beloit where a Beloit police were able to successfully deflate Johnson’s tires, causing him to slow down “dramatically.” Johnson then got out of the vehicle and fled.

Police tracked Johnson’s foot prints in the snow to an unsecured garage. Johnson reportedly ignored multiple announcements ordering him to surrender, so a SWAT team was brought in. Johnson was eventually taken into custody near the 700 block of Park Avenue.

Johnson was arrested on new charges of fleeing an officer and disorderly conduct-domestic violence. He was also arrested on warrants for substantial battery-domestic violence, disorderly conduct-domestic violence, resisting/obstructing an officer, two counts of felony bail jumping and a probation violation.

