Police arrest man connected to East Johnson Street road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Tuesday after a couple reported the man might have pointed a gun at them in a road rage incident the day prior.

On Tuesday, police shared photos of the man’s vehicle captured by traffic cameras in the area.

Police said the traffic footage helped lead the to arrest of 43-year-old Randin M. Divelbiss.

He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

