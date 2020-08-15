Police arrest man carrying handgun, extended magazine without concealed carry permit

MADISON, Wis. — Police were called to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Marquette Street Friday night for a report of a man who was armed with a gun.

When police arrived, they located a man who had an extended handgun magazine in his pocked and a handgun tucked in his waistband.

Police said the suspect did not have a concealed carry permit.

Officers seized the gun and charged the suspect with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an incident report.

