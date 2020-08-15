Police arrest man carrying handgun, extended magazine without concealed carry permit
MADISON, Wis. — Police were called to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Marquette Street Friday night for a report of a man who was armed with a gun.
When police arrived, they located a man who had an extended handgun magazine in his pocked and a handgun tucked in his waistband.
Police said the suspect did not have a concealed carry permit.
Officers seized the gun and charged the suspect with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an incident report.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.