Police arrest man accused of hit-and-run in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that took place in downtown Madison early Sunday morning.

Officials said Brendan J. Oneil was taken into custody Thursday on a tentative charge of hit-and-run causing injury.

On Sunday, one person was left injured after a pickup truck drove into a crowd in the area of North Frances Street and University Avenue. An activist group has called the incident a hate crime.

