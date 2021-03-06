Fitchburg man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A Fitchburg man was arrested by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department for his fifth offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to a report, a deputy observed a car violate traffic laws while traveling westbound on US Highway 12/18 early Saturday morning. The deputy pulled over Charles H. Burton, on the S. Stoughton Road ramp, in Madison.

Burton failed field sobriety testing and was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday. He was booked for Felony OWI charges and is being held at the Dane County Jail.

