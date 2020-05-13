Police arrest alleged drunken driver in connection with Madison Metro bus crash

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a vehicle crash that left five people injured.

Traffic cameras show 23-year-old Elicia B. Gonzalez blowing a red light before slamming into the bus, sending the bus off the road and into a retaining wall near West Towne Mall, according to an incident report.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by drunken driving, police said.

In addition to her arrest, Gonzalez was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, red traffic signal violation and operating after suspension. Police said they found two open bottles of alcohol in her SUV.

