Police arrest another man in connection with Sun Prairie armed robbery

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police arrested a second man in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 12.

According to a news release, four men with handguns robbed several victims at 1310 Park Circle. They took several items including $1,500 in cash and a PlayStation 4 video game system, which was found by officers.

The suspects reportedly fled in a black Dodge Charger with red racing stripes.

A short time later, police spotted the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and police began to pursue the vehicle. Eventually, the vehicle entered a populated area in Madison on East Washington Avenue, so police stopped their pursuit.

Corian Davis, 23, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the robbery. He was charged with armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver Schedule 4 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver Schedule 1 or 2 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Sun Prairie Police Department detectives are working to identify the other suspects involved in the armed robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.

