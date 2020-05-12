Police arrest 4 youths who ran from stolen SUV

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested four youths Monday evening after they ran from a stolen SUV on Iris Lane.

An Iris Lane homeowner reportedly saw several young people with hoods up get out of the SUV, according to an incident report. The resident called police and told them none of the individuals appeared to be old enough to drive.

When they arrived, police confirmed the SUV was stolen. It had been taken during a burglary on Norman Way on April 25, according to the report.

Other residents told police the direction the youths ran off in and law enforcement officials began their pursuit through multiple yards and streets in the surrounding area.

Thanks to some help from a Dane County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, police were able to apprehend the youths.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and resisting arrest, police said. A 13-year-old boy and two 12-year-old girls were also arrested for being passengers in a stolen vehicle, according to the report.

