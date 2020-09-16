Police arrest 34-year-old man on 8 counts of possession of child pornography

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man at Wednesday for eight counts of possession of child pornography.

The Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating 34-year-old Thomas A. Bryant after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officers arrested Bryant around 8:55 a.m. after searching his home in the 400 block of Walbridge Avenue.

The Wisconsin Department of Investigation’s Division of Criminal Investigation and MPD’s Swat team helped SVU detectives with gathering evidence during the search.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.