Police arrest 3 men, seize guns, drugs, other evidence in connection to ‘violent crime’

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police and other local law enforcement officer arrested three people Thursday in connection with “recent violent crime.”

Officers with the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Dane County Narcotics Task Force and other law enforcement groups arrested the three men at a home in the 5700 block of Russett Road.



Dorian L. Watkins, 20, was arrested on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, nine counts of felony bail jumping, resisting arrest, battery and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Authorities said Watkins ran from authorities before they took him into custody.

Edward E. Laird, 22, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule 1 narcotic.

Wali J. Ali, 26, was arrested on tentative charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver heroin, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police said they seized multiple guns, drugs and other evidence during the bust.

Officers with MPD’s West District Community Policing Team and a K-9 unit helped with the arrests.

