Police arrest 2 teens who allegedly tried breaking into Bassett Food Mart

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested two teens early Sunday morning following an attempted burglary at the Bassett Food Mart.

A witness in the area called 911 after they saw the teens break out a window after they tried to kick in a door, according to an incident report.

When police arrived, they found the teens, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, running from the scene.

The teens went through arrest processing and were released to their parents.

