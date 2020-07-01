Police arrest 2 men in connection with ‘extremely violent attack,’ robbery

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested two men in connection with an “extremely violent attack” and robbery that left one man unconscious in the 1000 block of Williamson Street early Monday morning.

According to an incident report, police developed probable cause to arrest 53-year-old Daniel E. Sawyer and 25-year-old Steffaunne I.T. McKee in connection with the attack that was caught on video.

During the attack, the 27-year-old victim was reportedly beaten to the point of losing consciousness after he yelled at the driver of a vehicle that nearly hit him. The victim said a couple of people got out of the car, beat him and took his gun during the attack.

The victim has a concealed carry license, police said.

Sawyer was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, robbery with use of force, substantial battery, theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. McKee was arrested on tentative charges of substantial battery, party to the crimes of second degree recklessly endangering safety, robbery with use of force and theft of a firearm.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.