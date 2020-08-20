Police arrest 2 in connection with stolen vehicle chase in Cross Plains

Pictured (from L to R): Katoine Richardson, Kaiwan Harvey

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police have taken two people into custody in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit in Cross Plains early Wednesday morning.

A news release said police overheard the Dane County Sheriff’s Office respond to a burglary and shots fired incident on Lewis Street and that the suspects were likely driving a stolen Toyota Highlander.

A Fitchburg sergeant later found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on 6133 McKee Road. Police attempted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled out but officials said the driver did not cooperate.

Officers continued to follow the vehicle but had to end the chase after losing sight of the SUV.

Later that morning, officers used surveillance footage to identify the two who were in the vehicle. After a second failed traffic stop, officials returned to where the two were last seen and found them enter an apartment on the 2600 block of Post Road.

Police eventually arrested the two and booked them into Dane County Jail.

Kaiwan Harvey, 17, of Marshall, faces tentative charges of receiving a stolen firearm, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and eluding.

Ka’Toine Richardson, 18, of Fitchburg, is facing tentative charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent as a passenger, possessing THC and bail jumping.

Officials said evidence linking them to the stolen vehicle was found, along with a handgun that was reported stolen in Madison last month. Police also found the stolen SUV a few blocks away from the apartment building.

