Police are investigating shots fired in Sun Prairie

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are investigating multiple shots that were fired in several locations on Friday in Sun Prairie.

Police first received reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Park Circle around 9:09 p.m. As officers were on their way to the location, they received more reports of shots being fired on State Highway 19 near Westmount Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The incident closed State Highway 19 between Portage Road and Westmount Drive for around two hours and multiple shell casings were found at both scenes.

Police do not have a description of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact their non-emergency line at 608-837-7336.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.