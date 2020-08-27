Police apprehend 21-year-old, 16-year-old in connection with car theft

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested two people Thursday morning in connection with several crimes, including a recent vehicle theft, following a vehicle chase in the Town of Madison.

According to an incident report, law enforcement officials spotted a stolen Audi on Deer Valley Road shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. When police tried using spikes to stop the vehicle, the driver went up a curb, hit a light pole and crashed into an apartment building.

The three occupants then took off running, according to the Madison Police Department. Law enforcement with the MPD, Town of Madison police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office chased down two of the occupants.

One of the occupants, a 21-year-old man, was experiencing a medical emergency when he was apprehended, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of several outstanding charges, in addition to resisting arrest, bail jumping and being a passenger in a stolen car. The 21-year-old is facing similar tentative charges, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old who police are searching for for his alleged involvement in several previous offenses.

Police said the Audi was stolen early Wednesday morning from the parking lot of Kwik Trip on Maple Grove Drive. The owner left the vehicle unlocked when he went inside the convenience store.

