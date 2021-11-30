Police announce charges for three teens involved in roller rink fight

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police on Tuesday announced the ages and pending charges of the three teens who were arrested after a fight at a roller rink Friday.

RELATED: Madison Police use pepper spray, arrest three after fight at roller rink

A 17-year-old female faces charges of disorderly conduct, possession of an electric weapon, resisting or obstructing officers, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said Saturday that an adult was attempting to use a taser-style weapon on another person during the fight.

A 15-year-old male faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing officers.

A second 15-year-old male faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

250 people, mostly juveniles, were reportedly at the Fast Forward Skate Center at the time of Friday’s fight.

Police said an officer was injured during the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.