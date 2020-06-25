MPD: Witness saw person shooting handgun in the air, officers recover 9 shell casings in north Madison neighborhood

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Officers found multiple shell casings in a north Madison neighborhood Wednesday following reports of shots fired, police said.

The Madison Police Department said officers responded to the 3700 block of School Road at 6:49 p.m. after a gunman fired numerous rounds.

A witness saw someone firing a handgun into the air, police said.

Officers recovered nine shell casings,the report said. There were no reports of property damage or injuries.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.