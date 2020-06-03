Police: 5 injured after shooting at beach in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Five people were taken to the hospital following a shooting at a beach in Racine.

Officers with the Racine Police Department were sent to the area of North Beach around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to our partners at Today’s TMJ 4 in Milwaukee.

Five shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Police have not released the names or any other information about the victims.

According to The Journal Times in Racine, at the time the shooting occurred, hundreds of people were gathered about a mile away at the Racine County Courthouse protesting the death of George Floyd. Floyd was an unarmed black man killed in police custody last month in Minneapolis.

Police told The Journal Times they did not know if there was any association between the shooting and protests. Police said tensions were high as people went to check out the shooting scene, with some people shouting at each other, according to The Journal Times.

A woman, who was near the beach at the time told the The Journal Times the incident began with two people arguing and someone pulled out a gun.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

