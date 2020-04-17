Police: 3 Illinois gang members charged in Wisconsin killing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Leader-Telegram) — Wisconsin police say three members of an Illinois street gang are accused in the fatal shooting of a fellow gang member at an Eau Claire home last month.
Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said Thursday that the victim, 29-year-old James Garcia-Smith, had ties to Chicago and was selling large quantities of marijuana at the time he was killed.
Two suspects, 23-year-old Juan Olivarez and 27-year-old Joe Moya, both of Chicago, were arrested Wednesday and are being held in the Cook County Jail pending extradition to Wisconsin.
A warrant has been issued for the third suspect, 22-year-old Ian Kearns of Sandwich, Illinois.
The Leader-Telegram reports the police chief says there could be more arrests.
