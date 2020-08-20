Police: 27-year-old robs 2 teens dining at restaurant, man at gas station, threatens to kill victims

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed three people at two Madison businesses Wednesday night.

The Madison Police Department said 27-year-old Isiah R. Owens is facing three tentative counts of robbery for incidents on Madison’s east side.

According to the release, a shopper at Kwik Trip on North Stoughton Road said Owens told him to “go to the ATM and give me $20 or I’ll blow your brains out.” The frightened man took the money out and gave it to Owens. The victim told police he believed Owens was armed during the robbery.

Later on Wednesday, two 17-year-old diners told police Owens approached them at about 9 p.m. while they were dining with friends at Denny’s on Thierer Road.

Owens allegedly told them he was armed and demanded money. According to the report, Owens said to the teens, “you know who I am. I could kill all of you right now and get away with it and nothing would happen.” They gave Owens cash. Both victims told police they thought he was carrying a handgun, although no weapon was seen.

A 71-year-old man, who was in the Denny’s parking lot, told police Owens approached him while the 71-year-old was seated in his car. Owens reportedly something like, “You know what a Glock 9 is?” Disturbed by the conversation, the man got out of his car and walked away, the report said.

Officers spotted Owens outside of Denny’s following the second robbery and took him into custody. Police said he didn’t have a gun at the time of the arrest.

