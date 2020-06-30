Police: 23-year-old faces multiple tentative felony charges in attack on 2 women including kidnapping, strangulation

Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is facing felony charges in connection to an incident in downtown Madison earlier this month, police said.

The Madison Police Department said Tuesday that 23-year-old Kavi T. Fix was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct in an incident in the early morning hours on June 19.

Police said two women two women were left badly shaken after a man pointed a gun pointed at her head on Mendota Court at about 2:30 a.m.

According to the report, the friends, both 21, were walking together when a stranger came out of the shadows brandishing the gun. Both victims began screaming loudly, and the man ran.

When police released the initial information about the encounter, police said officers had a person of interest in custody on a parole hold.

