Police: 2 teens arrested for stealing car in Fitchburg

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police have arrested two teenagers accused of stealing a car and using it in a number of property crimes Thursday morning.

James Cook, 17, and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody at about 11 a.m. Friday after officers received a tip, according to the news release.

Police originally responded to a burglary on the 2500 block of Richardson Street at about 6:30 a.m.

A homeowner told officials they opened their garage door and saw someone driving off in their vehicle several minutes later. Police said the person entered the open garage and went into the home through an unlocked door, where they found the set of car keys.

Investigators believe the stolen vehicle was used in a number of other property crimes throughout Dane County that same morning. Officers found the vehicle abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot later that day. Several pieces of stolen property were also found inside the car.

Police arrested the two teens Friday morning after gathering suspect information and receiving a call from a resident who saw the pair.

Cook was booked into the Dane County jail on charges related to driving the stolen vehicle as well as five counts of felony bail jumping, which stemmed from open court cases.

The 14-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center on charges related to the stolen car and possessing stolen property that was potentially linked to several different property crimes.

An investigation is ongoing, and police say more charges may be forthcoming.

