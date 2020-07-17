Police: 12-year-old Beloit boy spotted driving recklessly with 4 other children inside, taken into custody

BELOIT, Wisc. — Beloit officers said they took two 12-year-old children into custody after a vehicle was spotted driving recklessly.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle at 8th Street and West Grand Avenue before 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the vehicle fled, according to the Beloit Police Facebook page.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle.

Officers deployed stop sticks at Highland and 8th Street and a 12-year-old Beloit boy, who was driving a relative’s vehicle, was taken into custody.

Police said another 12-year-old female from Chicago was cited for curfew violation.

Three additional juvenile passengers, two 11-year-old children and one 7-year-old child were in the vehicle, according to officials.

