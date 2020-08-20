Police: 1 stabbed in Middleton on North High Point Road

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MIDDLETON, Wis. — One person has been stabbed in Middleton on Wednesday night, officials said.

Middleton police said it received a call at around 8:30 p.m. regarding a stabbing on the 1700 block of North High Point Road.

Police said the victim is being treated for injuries. One other person was at the scene but was not hurt.

Officials said the scene is still active, with Middleton police and Dane County deputies responding.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.