Polar air arrives Friday -Haddie

As the snow comes to an end this evening, strong westerly winds will bring polar air to southern Wisconsin. Latest forecast models show the arctic air sticking around for at least a week.

Temperatures will plummet tonight with fresh snow on the ground. By the time you wake up on Friday, temperatures will be in the single digits above zero, but wind chills will be below zero. Westerly winds up to 25 MPH overnight will cause the snow to blow around and drift. North-south roads will be impacted the most. In addition, salt will be less effective with the cold temperatures. Roads may be snow covered and slippery for the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures will be in the lower teens on Friday, but that will be the last time for double digit temperatures above zero until the next weekend. The weather will be relatively quiet with sunshine during the day, but temperatures will remain bitterly cold. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above zero, but wind chills will remain below zero throughout the day.

Dangerously cold wind chills will occur at night and in the early mornings. Wind chills will drop as low as 30 to 35 degrees below zero at times. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes with wind chills that low.

Temperatures will improve somewhat next weekend, but not very much. High temperatures will still be below normal for this time of the year.