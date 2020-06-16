Poetic Justice: Alando Tucker using poetry to inspire change

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – As a player at Wisconsin, Alando Tucker rewrote the history books, but he’s is more than just an athlete. Tucker is a multi-talented man who has been showing the world his creative side.

To inspire change, he’s been channeling his poetic side and putting pen to paper in his “Poetic Justice” series.

“We are all here together. We’re living together. We need to figure out a way where we all coexist and create a better world” – @DoeTuck @BadgerMBB‘s Alando Tucker is using his words through poetry as a catalyst for change. #PoeticJustice #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/bHUQ452oym — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) June 15, 2020

